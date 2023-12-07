Key Takeaways OWC has launched its first USB4-based drive, the Express 1M2, promising transfer speeds up to 3,151MB/s, equivalent to many internal SSDs.

The sleek and durable metal enclosure of the Express 1M2 doubles as a heatsink, keeping the SSD cool during heavy use and ensuring longer durability.

The enclosure is compatible with various M.2 SSDs and USB Type-C ports at lower speeds, works on Windows and macOS, and is priced starting at $119.99 without storage included.

OWC, a company specializing in USB and Thunderbolt peripherals, has just announced the launch of its first USB4-based drive, the Express 1M2. This is a portable M.2 SSD enclosure that, thanks to its use of USB4, promises transfer speeds up to a whopping 3,151MB/s, making it as fast as many internal SSDs.

The OWC Express 1M2, comes in a sleek and durable metal enclosure that doubles as a heatsink thanks to the multiple fins that surround it. This should help your SSD run cool even during heavy use, making sure performance doesn't slow down during prolonged operations and also ensuring longer durability for your SSD. In fact, durability is a big selling point for this product.

"The Express 1M2 is built to keep the drive cool and performance high, continuing OWC's tradition of building products right vs. targeting a low-priced disposable commodity level,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of OWC. "Our customer's data reliability is our #1 priority and the Express 1M2 is the ideal choice for those seeking long-term reliability and high performance."

Since it's just an enclosure, you can install any M.2 SSD you want in it, with support for 2230, 2242, and 2280 form factors. The enclosure itself is sold without a drive or with your choice of SSD up to a whopping 8TB. Since it's based on the USB4 protocol, you'll need a USB4 (Type-C) or Thunderbolt 4 port to get the best speeds, but it's also compatible with other USB Type-C ports at lower speeds. The drive works on Windows and macOS, and it's very portable, with OWC saying it's the size of a cell phone.

Pricing for the OWC Express 1M2 starts at $119.99, but that doesn't include any storage. You'll have to pay extra if you want to get an SSD with it, but if you already have your own, the enclosure is all you need.