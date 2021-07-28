Download: OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

OnePlus has been known to provide good software support for its devices. But over the years, its reputation in this regard has taken a hit. With the recently announced codebase merger with ColorOS, OnePlus has extended software support for its devices, but only time will tell if it can stick to its new update schedule. For now, OnePlus is rolling out updates to its older devices. After releasing OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 series earlier in March, the company is now rolling out a new OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

This update is for the Global version of the devices and is mainly intended to fix certain issues found on the previous firmware update. It also bumps the security patch level and optimizes certain UI elements and default apps on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. It doesn’t bring any new features.

Here’s the complete changelog of the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update for the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series:

System Reduced power consumption Improved overheating control management Fixed the issue of not being able to play HD videos on some video platforms Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on full-screen size Improved the stability

Phone Optimized the dial pad UI



As you can see, the changelog is pretty short, indicating that this isn’t a significant update and is mainly a fix to some issues and crashes in the UI. The security patch is from June 2021, which is slightly disappointing since we’re already approaching August. If you’re facing these issues on your OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, or 7T Pro, we recommend updating your phone to the latest release.

As usual, the OTA update should be available to you in the next few days. The roll-out is generally carried out in a phased manner, so if you haven’t received the update notification yet, you can either wait for it or download the zip from the links below and flash it manually.

OnePlus 7 XDA Forums || OnePlus 7 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links.