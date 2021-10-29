Latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 lineup brings October 2021 patches

Hot on the heels of OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus Nord lineup last week, OnePlus has now released a new stable update for the OnePlus 7 series. While the previous software release for the OnePlus 7 lineup brought features like Bitmoji AOD, the latest release, OxygenOS 11.0.4.1, is a minor update, with the only notable change being the updated security patches.

OnePlus 7 XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T XDA Forums

In a thread over at OnePlus forums, OnePlus has announced the rollout of OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. The update fixes the delayed incoming call interface bug, improves the system stability, and bumps the security patch level to October 2021.

The complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 is as follows:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10 Improved system stability

Phone Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface



OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 has started hitting the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro units in India, Europe, and other markets. The update is rolling out in a staged fashion, so it will likely take some time before it reaches everyone. As always, we have provided direct download links to full and incremental OTAs below if you don’t want to wait. Simply download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

OnePlus 7 Pro XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!