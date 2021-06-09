OnePlus rolls out June 2021 patches to the OnePlus 8 series

Google released the June 2021 Android security Bulletin on Monday. The new update has already started rolling out to the supported Pixel phones. Samsung has also rolled out the June 2021 update to a bunch of its flagships, including the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Now, OnePlus is joining the party.

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which brings the latest June 2021 patches. It’s good to see OnePlus roll out the latest update to the OnePlus 8 series just a day after Google dropped the bulletin — especially considering how long it took to roll out the May 2021 update to these devices. In any case, the new update, OxygenOS 11.0.7.7, is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India. We haven’t come across any reports of the European and Global models getting the update yet.

Besides updated security patches, the new software also optimizes the mobile performance and fixes shutter button failure when taking full 48MP photos.

Here’s the complete update changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.7.7:

System Optimized mobile phone performance Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera Fixed the issue that the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format



OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 with June 2021 patches has started seeding to the OnePlus 8/Pro units in India. As always, the update will be rolling out in batches, so it will take time to reach all devices. If you can’t wait, you can head over to the download section below and download the update package corresponding to your model. After downloading, head to Settings > System > System Updates. From there, tap on the gear icon located in the top right corner, select Local Upgrade, and choose the downloaded OTA zip to initiate the installation.

OnePlus 8 XDA Forums || OnePlus 8 Pro XDA Forums

Downloads for OxygenOS 11.0.7.7

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!