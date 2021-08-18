OxygenOS 11.0.8.8/11.0.10.10 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series

After rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 and OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T earlier this year, OnePlus is now rolling out a new stable update for the devices. The update brings several changes, including support for the new OnePlus Buds Pro, screenshot support for AOD, and the latest Android security patches, among other things.

As per recent posts on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 and OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 have started rolling out to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T in Europe. The updates include the Android security patches for August 2021, a host of new features, and improvements. Here’s the full changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 for the OnePlus 8 series:

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some screens Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Click on Ambient display – Bitmoji)



The OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 changelog is also the same, with the only difference being that the OnePlus Store rollout is limited to the Indian variant of the OnePlus 8T.

As with all OxygenOS updates, the latest stable release for the OnePlus 8 series is rolling out in a staged fashion. Currently, it’s only rolling out to users in Europe, but it will soon make its way to users in India and North America. If you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can download the update package from the link below and flash it manually.

Download the latest stable Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8:

OnePlus 8 Pro:

OnePlus 8T: