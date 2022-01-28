OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 for the OnePlus Nord brings January 2022 security patches

After rolling out the Android security patches for January 2022 to the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this month, OnePlus released similar updates with the latest security patches to the OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, and Nord N200. The company is now releasing an OxygenOS update for the original OnePlus Nord, which includes the Android security patches for January 2022 and some stability improvements.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord (v. 11.1.8.8) has started rolling out to OnePlus Nord users globally. While OnePlus hasn’t published an official announcement thread on its forums, we’ve managed to procure the changelog for the update. Unlike the updates for the OnePlus 9 series and the other devices in the Nord lineup, OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 for the original Nord doesn’t include many changes. Here’s the complete changelog for the update:

System Improve system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022-01



As mentioned earlier, OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 has already started rolling out to users worldwide. Like all software updates from OnePlus, it will roll out in a staged fashion. This means that only a handful of OnePlus Nord users will receive the update initially, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. If you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can download it from the links below and install it manually.

We have access to OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 download links for both the full firmware packages and incremental updates for all regions. Make sure you download the firmware package for your region or you might experience some issues.

