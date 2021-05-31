New update for the OnePlus 9 series reduces power draw, improves charging, and more

Last week, OnePlus pushed out several new updates to the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus Nord lineup. Now the company is rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus finally gets the camera right on the OnePlus 9

OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 has started rolling out to the OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro. The latest incremental update improves the charging experience, reduces power consumption, optimizes the rear camera performance, and also fixes some known issues.

OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update changelog

System Improved charging experience Optimized power consumption Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Improved the hidden operation logic of the camera‘s top bar Optimized the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera Improved the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes Improved the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera

Network Improved network performance



The latest OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units in India, with the European and North American models to follow shortly. As usual, the new update will be rolling out in batches. It will hit a small set of OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro units today, followed by a wider rollout. We have provided direct links for both full and incremental OTA packages below for those who can’t wait for the manual OTA push. Grab the appropriate zip package from the download section and flash it from the System Update menu in device settings.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums ||| OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

OnePlus 9 The standard OnePlus 9 give you flagship performance at a reasonable price. It packs a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera system tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is the most premium offering of OnePlus, packing a curved LTPO AMOLED display, a camera tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, and Snapdragon 888. Pre-order from OnePlus

Download OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 for the OnePlus 9 series

Links for other regions are not yet live. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!