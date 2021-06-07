The latest update for the OnePlus 9 series adds an HDR toggle for video recording

It wasn’t too long ago that OnePlus rolled out a software update to the OnePlus 9 series. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 / Pro reduced power draw, improved the charging experience, and optimized the camera performance, among other things. But it seems some bugs might have been left unfixed, so the company is rolling out another update to its 2021 flagships.

The latest OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update has started hitting the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units in India. It’s a minor update that reduces power consumption in specific scenarios, fixes bugs, and improves video shooting and recording. Interestingly, the update also adds a new HDR toggle for video recording on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but as Android Police points out, DOL-HDR is enabled by default thus this toggle simply adds a way to turn it off on the 9 Pro.

OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update changelog:

System Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) – OnePlus 9 Pro only Improved the shooting and recording experience



OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 is currently rolling out to the Indian OnePlus and OnePlus 9 Pro devices but should soon expand to more regions. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged fashion so that it will reach a small portion of devices today, with a wider rollout in the coming days. If you own an unlocked OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, be on the lookout for a new update. If you don’t want to wait, you can also grab an OTA package corresponding to your model from the links given below and update your device manually.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 for the OnePlus 9 series

Links for some variants are not yet live. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

