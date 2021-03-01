OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 released for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series received the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta in January this year, allowing interested OnePlus 7 / Pro OnePlus 7T / Pro users to try out the Android 11 software ahead of the final release. This was followed by the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 last month which brought several system optimizations, camera improvements, and bug fixes. Now OnePlus is back again with a new Open Beta for its 2019 flagship lineups.

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 is released for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro. The new update fixes many of the annoying bugs including the issues of Netflix unable to stream HD videos, slow charging rate, failure of Double Tap to Wake, and more.

Changelog

System Optimized the effect of unlocking animation Fixed the issue of slow charging rate in some cases Fixed the lagging issue when playing screen-recorded videos Fixed the small probability failure issue with the Double Tap to Wake Fixed the issue that Netflix could not play HD videos

Bluetooth Fixed the silent issue when the Bluetooth transport protocol is changed to AptX

Network Improved the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and reduce Internet outages



The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 is currently rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro — the regular OnePlus 7 / 7T models will follow shortly. If you’re on OxygenOS Open Beta 2, you should receive the update OTA soon. If you’re on a stable build and wish to try out this Android 11-based update, you can flash the full OTA zip corresponding to your model from the links given below.

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!