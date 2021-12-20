OnePlus promises to restore auxiliary camera access on OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus recently started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the update was soon halted because users started reporting that it was riddled with bugs. Apart from bugs, one of the main issues that deterred some users from updating to the latest version of OxygenOS was the broken GCam Mod support on the device.

With the OxygenOS 12 update on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, users could no longer access the auxiliary cameras like the ultra-wide camera or the telephoto camera in the modded Google Camera app. This is a deal-breaker for a lot of people since GCam is known to considerably improve picture quality compared to the stock camera app on a lot of phones. While there were several speculations about OnePlus’ intention behind this move, the company has now officially confirmed that they’re working on restoring auxiliary camera access on OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 series.

After the initial update was halted due to bugs, OnePlus worked on fixing a few issues and has resumed the OxygenOS 12 rollout for its flagship smartphone series. OnePlus announced via a community post on the OnePlus forums that a new version of OxygenOS 12 has been pushed to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This update contains several bug fixes compared to the previous update, aiming for a stable release this time. However, this update does not fix the issue with support for auxiliary cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. But, what’s good is that OnePlus has addressed this issue and has said that a fix for this will be rolled out via an update in the future. Here’s what the community post says:

Regarding the other reported problems, please rest assured that they are also covered in the follow-up update plan, such as the auto-fill feature in Chrome and the temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48M / AUX camera on GCam. We will continue focusing our efforts on improving the software experience and will work on addressing these issues rapidly.

This is surely good news for all OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users since this statement means that OnePlus isn’t deliberately locking support for auxiliary cameras on OxygenOS like the way its parent company OPPO does on ColorOS. Since the codebase of the two skins was merged, it looks like a few things are broken but we appreciate the fact that OnePlus has acknowledged it and promised a fix soon.

