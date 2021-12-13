PSA: Don’t upgrade to OxygenOS 12 if you use a Google Camera port with auxiliary camera support

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. While the update brought many new features to the flagships, it also introduced a litany of bugs. Users reported facing a wide range of issues in the stable OxygenOS 12 release, ranging from poor animations to problems making and receiving calls. As a result, OnePlus ended up halting the rollout to address all the bugs. While OnePlus may soon release an updated build with a bunch of bug fixes, you shouldn’t install it on your phone if you use a Google Camera port.

According to a recent post on the Google Camera Port Updates Telegram channel, the OxygenOS 12 update blocks access to the auxiliary cameras, preventing users from utilizing their phone’s wide-angle and telephoto cameras with the modded camera app. That’s because OxygenOS 12 shares its codebase with OPPO’s ColorOS, and the latter has had this limitation in place for a while.

For the unaware, Google Camera ports only supported the primary camera on OnePlus devices up until last year. But that changed when XDA Senior Member Urnyx05 released a port for the OnePlus 8 series that enabled the telephoto and wide-angle sensors on the device. Shortly thereafter, Wichaya’s Google Camera port received an update that enabled auxiliary camera support on many devices without requiring root. However, the Google Camera ports didn’t support OPPO devices due to a limitation in ColorOS. Now that OxygenOS is pretty much ColorOS with an additional skin on top, it too has the same limitation.

So, if you use a Google Camera port on your OnePlus device, we’d recommend sticking to OxygenOS 11 until a workaround is available. You can, however, install OxygenOS 12 (whenever OnePlus rolls it out again) if you only plan on using the primary camera on your device with the modded Google Camera app.