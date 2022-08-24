OxygenOS 12 C.63 for the OnePlus 9 series brings August 2022 patches and camera improvements

After rolling out the June 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 9 series late last month, OnePlus has now started rolling out the August 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with a fresh OxygenOS 12 update. The update measures 751MB and it brings some camera improvements along with the latest security patches.

Credit: nishad.ck007 on the OnePlus Community forums

While OnePlus hasn’t posted an official announcement thread for the update on its community forums, users in India have already started receiving OxygenOS C.63 on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to screenshots shared by user nishad.ck007 on OnePlus’ community forums, the update brings the Android security patches for August 2022, adds a new Text Scanner feature to the camera app, three new filter styles, and more. Check out the section below for the complete changelog.

OxygenOS C.63 changelog:

System Updates Android security patch to 2022.08

Camera Adds Text Scanner which support to scan and import text to your phone with the camera. Adds three filter styles, including Radiance, Serenity and Emerald. Adds Long Exposure to adjust exposure time, including Movie vehicles, Water & clouds and Light painting options. Adds Movie and Dual-view Video modes to improve the user experience.



The new Text Scanner feature sounds pretty much the same as the OCR feature that Samsung introduced with One UI 5.0 beta. It will let you scan text from objects in the environment using your phone’s camera and instantly transcribe it onto your phone for easier access.

The new filter styles provide you with more editing options for your images, while the new Long exposure option will let you capture better-looking images of moving vehicles, water, and clouds, and even create light paintings. Lastly, the new Dual-view video mode will let you simultaneously capture video from the rear-facing cameras and the selfie shooter. At the moment, we’re not sure what the new Movie mode has to offer, but we’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Download OxygenOS 12 C.63 for the OnePlus 9 series

Like with all software updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS 12 C.63 for the OnePlus 9 series will roll out to users in an incremental fashion. If you haven’t received the update on your device and you don’t want to wait for it, you can download it from the links provided below and flash it manually.

At the moment, we don’t have access to the download links for other regions. But we’ll update this post with the remaining links as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!