OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 based on Android 12 rolls out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Back in the first week of October, OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The update brought over all the new Android 12 features to the device duo, along with a refreshed UI infused with the company’s “burdenless design” philosophy, the OnePlus Scout unified search, Canvas AOD improvements, Work-Life Balance 2.0, and more. OnePlus is now rolling out the second Android 12 beta release to the devices, featuring system optimizations, camera improvements, Novermber 2021 security patches, and a bunch of additional fixes.

According to the official announcement, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro has the following changelog:

Key updates System Optimized the fluency of the status bar Optimized battery life and charging speed Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11 Improved system stability Camera Improved app stability Bluetooth Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones

Know issues Auto-rotate for desktop may be delayed under some using scenes Probable issue of WLAN automatically disconnected The camera will freeze when taking videos in 4K 60hz mode Notifications for some apps will automatically be switched on Global Search may not response Background Apps may automatically switch off under the using scene of low RAM



The update has already started rolling out to users who installed the first beta release on their devices. For those who can’t wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided direct links to device-specific OTA packages below for you to skip the wait and install the new update right away on your device.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums ||| OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member mlgmxyysd for the download links!