OxygenOS 12 Open Beta based on Android 12 is here for the OnePlus Nord

After updating the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series to Android 12, OnePlus is shifting its attention to its mid-range portfolio. The company has just released the first public beta build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord.

According to a recent announcement on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 is now available for the original OnePlus Nord, allowing power users to try out the new software before the public release. The build includes all the standard Android 12 features, including Privacy Dashboard, camera and mic indicators and toggles, revamped home screen widgets, etc. In addition, OxygenOS 12 brings along its own features and customizations, such as a new “burdenless design” created around light and shadow, Canvas AOD, improved dark mode, Smart Battery Engine, and more.

The complete changelog for the new update is as follows:

System [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

WorkLife Balance [Added] WorkLife Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time]



As expected, the first beta build does have some known issues, which are listed below:

The left bottom button of the keyboard may disappear.

Unable to browse, delete and download pictures in Cloud.

Personal Safe may not respond.

Anti-shake effect in Snapchat may not be obvious.

The screen may flicker when previewing after taking pictures.

Download: OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord

If you want to try out the beta build, you can download the OTA package from the link below. Once downloaded, transfer the package to the root directory of the internal storage. Then navigate to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade and select the OTA package to initiate the installation. OnePlus notes that this installation method won’t erase your user data, but we still recommend taking a full backup just to be on the safe side. If you wish to revert to the stable channel at any point, you can do so by flashing the rollback package (linked below). Do note that flashing the rollback package will completely wipe your phone.

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

Download the rollback package

Source: OnePlus Community