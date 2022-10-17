OxygenOS 13 beta builds are now available for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

Now that OnePlus has released the first stable build of OxygenOS 13 to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is shifting focus to older devices. The OnePlus 9 series received the first beta build towards the end of last month, and it’s now time for the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R in recent posts on the OnePlus Community forums. The program is currently limited to India, but OnePlus should extend it to more regions in the coming weeks.

If you’re in the region and want to try out OxygenOS 13 on your OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, or OnePlus 9R, you can download the beta update by following the links below. To install the release, update your phone to the OxygenOS 12 release specified in the announcement post for your device and follow the instructions in the post. OnePlus has also provided rollback packages for all four devices, allowing you to switch back to the OxygenOS 12 release if you face any issues.

OxygenOS 13 for these devices brings a new Aquamorphic Design with updated theme colors, icons, and animations. The update also includes Always-on Display improvements, a new Sidebar Toolbox, performance improvements, media playback controls in Quick Settings, and security enhancements. Check out our hands-on preview of the release for more details.

Download OxygenOS 13 beta builds for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R

We don’t recommend installing beta software if you’re using your device as a daily driver and have no prior experience with beta software. If you do choose to proceed, note that you will face some unwanted bugs and issues in the release.

Have you installed a beta build of OxygenOS 13 on your device? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: OnePlus Community forums (1,2,3)