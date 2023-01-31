OnePlus rolled out the first stable build of OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last November. Since the initial rollout, OnePlus has released a couple of additional updates with bug fixes and security improvements. While the rollout seems to have gone smoothly so far, the latest OxygenOS 13 release has introduced a new issue that might soft brick your device.

OnePlus recently released OxygenOS 13 F.19 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, bringing the Android security patches for January 2023 and a few bug fixes to the devices. Shortly after the rollout, early adopters reported being unable to boot their devices following the update.

In a recent post on its community forums, OnePlus says it has since pulled the build and stopped the rollout. However, some of you may have already received the update prompt on your devices. If that's the case, we urge you not to install the update and wait for OnePlus to push a fresh build that addresses the issue. The company is working on a new release that will roll out to all users "as soon as possible."

Those who have already installed the update and are affected by the bug will have to head to a OnePlus service center to get their devices fixed. OnePlus claims it can revert your device to its previous state without data loss, so you should take this route instead of trying to flash the previous build to fix the problem yourself.

OnePlus' software update woes have continued for a while now, and we urge our readers not to install new software updates as soon as they're available. Irrespective of which OnePlus device you own, you should hold off a few weeks after the initial rollout to install the latest OxygenOS release for your device.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

