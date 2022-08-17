OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 is now available for the OnePlus 10 Pro

Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 10 Pro, giving users a chance to experience the Android 13 release ahead of the stable rollout. The company is now rolling out a fresh OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build for its flagship, bringing several new features, optimizations, and bug fixes.

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Hands On: This is what official Android 13 looks like on OnePlus smartphones

According to the announcement post on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro brings a new Aquamorphic Design to the device, featuring new theme colors for enhanced visual comfort, updated animations, optimized fonts, and new illustrations. It also includes a new Meeting Assistant, support for large folders on the homescreen, media playback controls in the Quick Settings, and new markup tools for screenshot editing.

Furthermore, the update optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience, introduces an automatic pixelation feature for screenshots of chats, Private Safe optimizations, and a new Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. But that’s not all. OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro also packs a host of bug fixes and other improvements. Check out the full changelog reproduced in the section below for more details.

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 changelog:

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for screenshots of chats. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

System Improves system stability for some scenarios. Fixes an issue where icons would sometimes overlap in Quick Settings. Fixes an issue where a panel might be automatically pulled down from the status bar in some cases. Fixes an issue that might cause auto brightness to respond slowly. Fixes an occasional flicker issue that might occur when your device screen is turned off or on. Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings background might appear transparent. Fixes an issue where you might be unable to wake your screen by double-tapping it in Guest mode. Fixes an issue where your screen might be slow to wake when the Power button is pressed. Fixes an issue where the “Other” category might take up a huge portion of your device storage.

Camera Fixes an issue where the Camera would lag.



OnePlus has also highlighted a few known issues in the release, which you should be aware of if you plan on installing it on your device. The known issues in OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 include:

RCC cannot work normally in this build. (Re-logging may resolve the problem.) The carrier version (Zain) in Kuwait is unable to send MMS. The carrier version (Telecom) in North Macedonia is unable to send IMS. There is no response when clicking Capture log after switching Multiple users/System cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool). A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth. The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time. The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios. The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night mode. (You may solve the issue by clearing camera’s data.) A dot displays abnormally in the status bar.

If you wish to try out OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 on your OnePlus 10 Pro despite the aforementioned issues, you’ll have to update your device to the latest OxygenOS 12 release (A.15 or A.16). You can then download the firmware update package from the links provided below and flash it by following the instructions highlighted in the announcement post (linked below).

Those who have already installed OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 on their devices should receive an OTA update for the latest release in the coming days. OnePlus has also provided rollback packages to make it easy for users to downgrade to OxygenOS 12.

Download OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro North America Europe India

Rollback packages North America Europe India



Source: OnePlus Community forums