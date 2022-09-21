OnePlus finally releases stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

After a few weeks of beta testing the OxygenOS 13 update for its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has finally started rolling it out on the stable channel. The company announced the rollout in a recent post on its community forums, revealing that the update will reach OnePlus 10 Pro users in all regions over the next few weeks.

According to OnePlus, the stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro (firmware version C.19) will roll out in an incremental fashion. It will first reach users who participated in the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program, with a wider rollout to follow in the coming weeks. OnePlus has also shared a detailed changelog for the update, highlighting all the changes included in the release.

OxygenOS 13 changelog

[Aquamorphic Design] Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

[Efficiency] Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

[Seamless interconnection] Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

[Personalization] Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

[Security & privacy] Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

[Health & Digital wellbeing] Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

[Performance optimization] Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

[Gaming experience] Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.



In addition, OnePlus has provided rollback packages for all regional variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro along with detailed instrcutions to help users roll back to the Android 12 release if they encounter any major issues with the latest update. If you’ve already received the update on your OnePlus 10 Pro and would like to roll back to the previous stable release, you can follow the source link below to download the rollback package.

Currently, we don’t have access to download links for the stable OxygenOS 13 update. We’ll update this post with all relevant links as soon as they become available.

Source: OnePlus Community forums