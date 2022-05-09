OxygenOS A.03 for the OnePlus 10R brings a host of optimizations and bug fixes

Although OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10R, has been on sale for just a few days, the company has already started rolling out a software update for the device. The OTA update (OxygenOS 12 A.03) brings a host of optimizations and bug fixes to the device, including system stability improvements, power consumption optimizations in certain scenarios, portrait mode optimizations for the primary camera, and more.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the OTA update will roll out to early OnePlus 10R buyers incrementally. This means that it will initially reach a handful of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. As per the changelog included in the post, OxygenOS 12 A.03 for the OnePlus 10R brings the following changes:

System [Optimized] the compatibility of OTG connection [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience [Fixed] the issue of interruption when connecting to a computer to transfer large files [Fixed] the occasional issue that screen displayed abnormally in Always-On Display mode [Fixed] the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally and adjusting brightness did not take effect after unlocking with fingerprint [Improved] system stability

Camera [Optimized] the clarity of portrait photos taken by rear main camera



If you’ve recently purchased a OnePlus 10R, you should receive the update on your phone in the next few days. Alternatively, we have provided the download link for the full OTA package below for those who wish to install the update manually. However, we don’t recommend doing so if you don’t have prior experience or are using your OnePlus 10R as your primary device.

Download OxygenOS 12 A.03 for the OnePlus 10R

You can download the full OxygenOS 12 A.03 OTA package for the OnePlus 10R from the link below.

OnePlus 10R India (CPH2411_11.A.03​) OxygenOS A.03 full OTA



Source: OnePlus Community forums

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download link!