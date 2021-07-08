Android 11 is finally here for the OnePlus 6/6T as an OxygenOS Open Beta
OnePlus has finally released the first OxygenOS 11 open beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, over a month ahead of schedule. The company had previously announced that the first open beta would arrive for both of these devices at the end of August. Keep in mind that this is still beta software, and it’s not necessarily worth installing on your daily driver just yet.

The OnePlus 6 launched in May of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, while the OnePlus 6T launched in October of 2018 with Android 9 Pie installed. Given that the software updates for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T are unified, the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 will likely be the final major OS update for both devices. In other words, don’t expect either device to get updated to Android 12. If you picked up a OnePlus 6 when it launched, that means you’ll have gotten three major software updates.

Users should keep in mind that if they switch to the Open Beta builds, they will not be able to get an OTA to switch to a stable build. They will need to manually install an update package to switch. OnePlus also recommends making a full system backup before proceeding, as while the update does not wipe your phone, there’s always the potential for something to go wrong. Rollback packages weren’t shared yet at the time of publication if you want to go back to the stable OxygenOSbuild , but they should be available soon.

OnePlus 6 Forums ||| OnePlus 6T Forums

The changelog for OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T is below. The forum post announcing the release has all of the instructions for installing it, along with a couple of warnings, too.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6/6T

  • System
    • Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
    • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
    • Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.
  • Game Space
    • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
    • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
    • Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
  • Camera
    • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
  • Ambient Display
    • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
    • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
  • Dark Mode
    • Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
    • Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
  • Shelf
    • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
    • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

