OnePlus Nord, Nord N100, and Nord CE receive new OxygenOS updates with bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus has been doing a decent job of delivering security updates to its devices, even after the ColorOS merger. What’s even better is that it’s not just the flagships that are getting this treatment. Budget devices, part of the Nord lineup, have also been receiving frequent updates. The OnePlus Nord N100, the original OnePlus Nord, and the OnePlus Nord CE are the latest in line to receive stable OxygenOS builds with updated security patches, bug fixes, and other improvements.

OxgenOS 11.0.4 for the OnePlus Nord N100

There’s no official announcement from OnePlus as of yet regarding this update, which means we don’t have an official changelog of what’s included. But we can confirm that it includes the Android security patches for December 2021. Other than that, you can expect the update to include general bug fixes and other improvements. The Oxygen OS 11.0.4 update is an incremental jump from OxygenOS 11.0.3 and it’s currently rolling out for the global variant of the device.

OxygenOS 11.0.12.12 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Just like the OnePlus Nord N200, the Nord CE has also received a minor update. However, this update is still on the November 2021 security patch level. OnePlus had already rolled out the November security patches for the Nord CE late last month, so this seems to be an incremental update that brings a few fixes and changes. Again, there’s no official announcement about the update so far, but a user on the OnePlus Community forums has shared a screenshot of the new update (Build Number: 11.0.12.12.EB13DA). The changelog is as follows:

Optimized the UI display effect of the setting interface

Fixed the issue of low probability of not receiving messages

OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 for the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has also rolled out an update for the first-gen OnePlus Nord. Just like the other two releases, OnePlus has not made an official announcement for this update either. The security patch level on this update is November 2021. The update brings some bug fixes and improvements across the UI. Here’s the official changelog for the update:

Fixed the issue of probable failure of call forwarding function

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

While end-users will certainly appreciate the updates, OnePlus still has some work to do with regards to updating kernel sources for the Nord N100. We saw a similar issue with the OnePlus Nord 2 which was partly addressed recently. The OnePlus Nord N100’s kernel sources haven’t been updated for months now, which is hindering third-party development for the device.

The Android 10 kernel sources of the device were last updated after the day-one build and have since been abandoned. Android 11 kernel sources were last updated in August, even though the latest 11.0.4 build has started rolling out. OnePlus needs to step up and update the kernel sources for all its devices to keep them in line with the current releases.

