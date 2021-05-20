Latest OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 8 family adds Bitmoji AOD

OnePuls has just released fresh OxygenOS Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are receiving OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T is being treated to OxygenOS Open Beta 5. All of these builds are based on Android 11 and bring several new improvements, bug fixes, and updated security patches.

The biggest highlight of the new beta update is the new Bitmoji AOD feature which allows users to add a personal Bitmoji avatar to their Always-On ambient display. OnePlus worked with Snapchat and Bitmoji to make this happen. After installing this latest beta release, users can go to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji to try out the new feature for themselves. Aside from this change, we’re looking at a pretty standard update changelog, with several small improvements and bug fixes to the system, camera, calling experience, and network. Notably, May 2021 security patches are also included in the update.

Here’s the full update changelog for the latest OxygenOS betas for the OnePlus 8 family:

System Improved the loading speed of the Privacy Policy page Improved the text display of the Setup Wizard Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected Fixed the abnormal display issue with the Setting‘s title when the Freeform Windows is enabled Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar displays two SIM cards’ mobile data icons at the same time Fixed the small probability issue that some covers of third-party music apps still display as lock screen even the music notification is removed Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Ambient display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on the condition of date, time, weather and the music listening. ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with OnePlus watch and OnePlus buds Fixed the issue that the call recording list is not updated in time after the system is upgraded Fixed the small probability issue that the details page of Contact is not displayed Fixed the issue that the calling content is not displayed

Camera Improved the video preview clarity under 4K 60FPS mode

Bluetooth Improved the connection stability with OnePlus Buds

Network Fixed the small probability issue that the non-default data SIM card in gaming mode can’t get access to 4G network Fixed the issue that the nearby Wi-Fi network cannot be switched intelligently Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network



The latest OxygenOS Open Beta builds are rolling out to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. If you’re running the most recent version of Open Beta, you will receive the new build as an OTA soon. We have provided direct download links to incremental and full OTA zip packages below, in case you want to manually flash this update on your device.

