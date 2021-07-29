Download: OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The update brought over all the new Android 11 features to the devices, along with a new UI, Game Space, camera improvements, new Ambient Display options, and more. OnePlus is now rolling out the second Android 11 beta release to the devices, featuring system optimizations, camera improvements, and more.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T has the following changelog:

System Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera Fixed the issue of captured images can’t be saved

Network Enhanced the connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi



The update weighs in at 427MB and it has already started rolling out to users who installed the first beta release on their devices. In case you haven’t received the OTA update yet, you can download it from the links below and flash it manually. To do so, save the .zip file in your device’s root folder, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates > Local Update, and select the file to start the installation process. Make sure your device has at least 30% of charge left before installing the update.

OnePlus 6 XDA Forums || OnePlus 6T XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T