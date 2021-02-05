OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on Android 11 rolls out to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

Towards the end of last month, OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS Open Beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The update came with a UI refresh, several camera updates, new Ambient Display features, and more for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro. The company is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the devices, featuring several system optimizations, camera improvements, and Always-on ambient display support for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The second OxygenOS Open Beta release has started rolling out to the OnePlus 7T Pro in India, and it includes the following changes:

System Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper Improved power consumption in some scenarios Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar Fixed the issue that ‘Tips & Support’ is not displayed in the Settings

Camera Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode

Ambient Display Newly support Always-on ambient display feature for OP7Pro and OP7TPro (Go to: Settings – Utilities – OnePlus Laboratory – Always-on ambient display)



While the update is currently only available for the OnePlus 7T Pro in India, it should roll out to the other devices in all regions in the coming days. In case you’re already running the Open Beta 1 release on your device, you should receive the OTA update notification soon. But if you’re still on the stable channel and if you wish to try out Android 11 on your device, you can download the firmware package for your model using the link below. To install the update, place the firmware package in the root directory of the internal storage, head over to System Update in the settings app, choose “Local Update” from the menu in the top right corner, and select the firmware package in the following screen.

Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 2 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7/ OnePlus 7 Pro/OnePlus 7T/OnePlus 7T Pro

We currently only have access to the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 firmware package for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro. We’ll add the remaining links as soon as they become available.

OnePlus 7

Open Beta 2

Incremental update from Open Beta 1

OnePlus 7 Pro

Open Beta 2

Incremental update from Open Beta 1

OnePlus 7T

India Open Beta 2 Incremental update from Open Beta 1

Europe Open Beta 2 Incremental update from Open Beta 1

Global Open Beta 2 Incremental update from Open Beta 1



OnePlus 7T Pro

