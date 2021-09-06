New OnePlus Nord Beta brings along features already available on the stable channel

OnePlus has announced a new Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord. Usually, a new OxygenOS beta update gives users early access to new features before they arrive on the stable channel. But that’s not the case with the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 that OnePlus has just released for the OnePlus Nord.

The new OnePlus Nord beta update instead brings features that have already been available on the stable channel for two weeks now. OnePlus rolled out a new stable update to the OnePlus Nord last month, and it included the August 2021 security patches, the Bitmoji ambient display feature, and the ability to take screenshots of the ambient display. The changelog for the latest beta update for the OnePlus Nord is exactly the same.

The full changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 6 is as follows:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.08 Improved system stability

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for ambient display Newly added Bitmoji ambient display, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



As you can see, the update changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus Nord is identical to the stable OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update that OnePlus rolled out late last month. Hopefully, this is just a one-off thing and doesn’t become a norm going forward, as it eliminates the need for a beta program. In any case, if you have a OnePlus Nord running OxygenOS Open Beta 5, you should receive the new beta build soon. As always, we have provided incremental and full OTA download links below.

Download OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus Nord