OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with several bug fixes rolls out to OnePlus Nord

Shortly after releasing fresh OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus is back again with a new beta, this time, for its mid-range phone OnePlus Nord. The last Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord came in early March, bringing several fixes and February security patches. Well, this new OxygenOS Open Beta 5 is no different in that it’s also a bug-fixing update.

The new beta update improves the Wi-Fi speed, fixes the abnormal display issue while copying files to an OTG device, and addresses several bugs and issues related to the camera.

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 changelog:

System Fixed general bugs Network Improved the ability of detecting wireless network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue with the screen while copying files to OTG

Camera Fixed the issue that the preview may display abnormally in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that the Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with the videos taken by the Camera Fixed the issue that the preview abnormally display 0.6x ultra-wide in 1080P 60FPS



OxygenOS Open Beta 5 is rolling out to OnePlus Nord users on the beta channel. Those running Open Beta 4 should receive the over-the-air (OTA) update soon. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the OTA package corresponding to your region from the downloads section below and install it right away on your OnePlus Nord. If you’re on Open Beta 4, download the incremental package. If you’re running an older beta version or coming from the stable channel, pick the full OTA package. Make sure to backup your data beforehand before you flash the update.

OnePlus Nord XDA Forums

Download Links

Europe:

Global:

India:

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!