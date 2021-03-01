OxygenOS Open Beta 7 rolls out for the OnePlus 8 series with February security patch, general bug fixes

OnePlus’ new OxygenOS 11 skin represented a change of direction in many ways for the company. From a UI perspective, they got rid of the close-to-stock Android look that was a signature feature of OxygenOS for so many years, and instead adopted a completely new look and design guidelines more in line with what we saw with Samsung’s One UI interface. But OnePlus has had several problems rolling out the update, particularly to some of their older smartphones such as the OnePlus 7 series. While the OnePlus 8 series have already received a stable update, the Open Beta program is still ongoing, and now OnePlus is rolling out a new Open Beta build — Open Beta 7 — to both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Compared to the changelog of the previous Open Beta 6, which rolled out to both devices earlier in February and added several optimizations, bug fixes, and even features such as a new “Dock” dashboard that provides Digital Wellbeing-like functionality (which still isn’t live within the build, in case you are wondering), this one is way more modest in size and scope. The biggest stand-out feature is the fact that the update packs the almost-latest February 2021 security patches. The update also adds a couple of bug fixes for features such as the emergency rescue screen and the Horizon light, as well as stability improvements for the camera. And, well, that’s pretty much it.

The full changelog for the new OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 8 series can be found below:

System Adjusted the layout of the emergency rescue in the password lock screen Fixed the issue that the Horizon light has a small probability of failing to turn on Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Camera Optimized the stability



Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 8 series

The update is currently rolling out over-the-air to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices that are already running the latest Open Beta version. If your device is currently on the stable Android 10 or Android 11 release or if you’re rooted, you can download the full OTA package and flash it to your device. You can also download the incremental package if your device is running the Open Beta 6 update, as long as you’re not rooted. Both packages can be copied to your phone’s internal storage, where you can then flash it by using the “Local upgrade” option in the system updater app.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!