One of the biggest reasons to consider a book-style foldable phone like the OnePlus Open is that you get access to a massive display. Productivity is a huge selling point for these big foldables, but only a few of them get all the multitasking features right. Google's Pixel Fold, for instance, is limited with its multitasking capabilities, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does a better job. I was a bit skeptical about using OxygenOS on the OnePlus Open's big screen mainly because I wasn't particularly impressed by its multitasking showcase on the OnePlus Pad, but OnePlus has definitely improved OxygenOS in that regard.

The OnePlus Open is equipped with some solid multitasking chops as a part of OxygenOS 13.2, and it can help you get a lot of things done. XDA senior editor Ben Sin even called it a "Multitasking machine" in his OnePlus Open review, which isn't a simple praise coming from someone who has used dozens of foldable phones. I have to agree with Ben on this one because the phone handles multitasking really well. Here's what sets it apart and how you can run multiple apps on the OnePlus Open.

1 A persistent taskbar

A taskbar is a great addition to foldable phones as it allows us to quickly launch our favorite or the frequently launched applications. The OxygenOS 13.2 on the OnePlus Open also has one waiting for you every time you unfold it to reveal the big screen. A persistent desktop-like taskbar isn't anything new as we've already seen this on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Pixel Fold also has one, albeit not a persistent one.

The taskbar on the OnePlus Open lets you add as many as four applications to it that are always available to launch in addition to three frequently used apps, a quick app drawer, and a recent files folder. Not only does this taskbar allow you to launch your favorite application from pretty much any screen, but you also get to quickly jump inside the app drawer and select an app to launch in split screen mode. You can choose to hide the taskbar or also allow it to draw over other applications for easy access. There is no option to get rid of the taskbar entirely, though, so keep that in mind.

2 Recent files folder is great

The taskbar on the OnePlus Open, as I mentioned previously, has a recent files folder, which is enabled by default and shown as a persistent icon. This new folder gives you instant access to your recent photos, saved images, and edited documents, among other things that are stored on your device locally. I wasn't expecting to use this particular folder all that much, but it quickly became one of my favorite additions to OxygenOS.

As someone who shares a lot of media files and documents on a daily basis with friends and colleagues, having a handy folder like this is extremely convenient. Downloaded a new media that you want to share with your friends over WhatsApp? No problem. Grabbed a work document that you want to share with your colleagues via Gmail? No big deal. All you have to do is tap on the folder to reveal your recently captured, downloaded, or used items, and simply open or even drag and drop them to another app. Also, tapping on the items in this folder opens it in a small floating window as opposed to opening it as a full screen app, so that's pretty neat too.

3 Run more than two apps simultaneously

That's right, the OxygenOS 13.2 on OnePlus Open supports triple split screen mode, which essentially allows you to shrink three applications and run them simultaneously. You can have all three of them ready to go on the big screen at any given time, which is great. To open apps in split screen mode:

Open the first app of your choice. Select the app library icon from the taskbar and locate the next app you want to run simultaneously. Simply drag it to the screen to create a split screen view. Now, you can create a triple split by dragging the third app directly from the taskbar.

3 Images Close

4 Split screen multitasking done better

Running three application simultaneously on the OnePlus Open may sound like a lot, but the Smart Orientation feature ensures they're all properly arranged next to one another horizontally. You can even expand an application to be displayed full screen while the other two are ready. Alternatively, you can also stick with the simple horizontal view to hop between them with just a simple tap. The Oxygen OS lets you do all this while also displaying the taskbar at the bottom with more applications ready to go.

OxygenOS 13.2 on the OnePlus Open also lets you create and save app pairs, similar to how you can save them on Samsung's One UI on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's all implemented very neatly here to my surprise, and the phone also handles the split screen multitasking very well, thanks to its beefy internals.

No stylus support is a bummer, though

The OxygenOS 13.2 also lets you use floating windows and add a "Smart Sidebar" that is also visible on the cover screen, unlike the taskbar. All things considered, OnePlus has really delivered by adding all the multitasking features to its OxygenOS software for this foldable phone. One thing I wish OnePlus would've added to this phone is stylus support. Using a stylus can greatly improve your overall experience of multitasking on a device with a big screen, and I think it's a missed opportunity here on the OnePlus Open. And the fact that it doesn't support any stylus whatsoever is definitely a bummer because you can't even use a third-party stylus on it.

A stylus would've made things even better, but I am not going to hold it against OnePlus as it has delivered a pretty good experience overall. Not only is the multitasking experience on the OnePlus Open better than what Google managed to deliver with the Pixel Fold, but I'd say it's also on par with OneUI on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that comes with more productivity chops like Flex windows, support for Samsung DeX, and more.