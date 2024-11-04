Key Takeaways Paint 3D will be delisted from Microsoft Store today

You can still use Paint 3D if you have it installed

Microsoft will likely phase out Paint 3D in the future

The list of features and pieces of software Microsoft decided to deprecate this year is long. However, of all the features the company announced to deprecate this year, Paint 3D made the most headlines, as many consider it one of the most useful tools for Windows users. Prior to Microsoft's official announcement, in August this year, we reported that Paint 3D will be delisted from the Microsoft Store on November 4. That essentially means today is the last day to download and install the app from the Microsoft Store. But there is a catch.

How to use Paint 3D beyond November 4

Paint 3D will leave the Microsoft Store today, but the app isn't completely dead, at least for now. It'll continue to function even beyond November 4 if you have it installed on your PC. So, if you love Paint 3D and prefer it over any other alternatives, this is your last chance to keep using the app in the future. However, it's worth noting that you won't receive any new features through updates from now on.

Microsoft will likely phase out Paint 3D in the future

When Microsoft stops pushing updates to its apps and other pieces of software, it's usually a sign that the company is planning to discontinue them in the future. Refusing to update its software is the very first step in preparing the users to look elsewhere. So, while Paint 3D will continue to work, its days are numbered. Instead, to view 3D content on your PC, Microsoft recommends the 3D Viewer app.

We saw it coming a long ago

It's no surprise to us that Microsoft is pulling the plug on the Paint 3D app in 2024. The software giant made its intention clear when it stopped including the app on new Windows 10 installations way back in 2021. The Paint 3D app was part of the company's plan to make 3D creations more accessible for Windows users. You could export those to mixed reality environments. But we all know the fate of Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset. Despite the hype, 3D creations on Windows and Microsoft's mixed reality efforts never really took off as the company anticipated, leading to their demise.