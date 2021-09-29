Can’t pair your Android TV with the new Google TV remote? Here’s what you need to do

Google recently released a new remote control feature in the Google TV app. It replaces the old Android TV Remote Control app and gives users access to a native remote for their Android TVs on their phones. The feature has started rolling out to users in the US, and Google plans to bring it to 14 more countries over the next few weeks. If you’re facing issues while pairing your Android TV with the new Google TV remote or are based outside the US, here’s what you need to do to set it up.

How to pair your Android TV with the new Google TV remote

Google is reportedly in the process of rolling out some essential updates that you need to pair your Android TV with the new Google TV remote. Since the company has already removed the old Android TV Remote Control app from the Play Store, users who haven’t received said updates are left in limbo. Thankfully, you can sideload the updates on your Android TV to use the new Google TV remote.

As Reddit user u/juzmafia points out in this post, you need to download and install the following APKs on your Android TV to get started:

Android TV Remote Services V5.0 (Download)

Gboard v11 (Download)

If you’re not sure how to sideload APKs on Android TV, download the Downloader by AFTVnews app from the Play Store, open the download links given above in the app’s browser, provide the permission to install apps from unknown sources, and then click on the Install button.

After you install both the APKs, you should be able to pair your Android TV with the Google TV remote. Depending on where you are, you will have either the Google TV app or Google Play Moves & TV app installed on your phone. While the remote feature is available on both, the Google TV app lets you pair using either the in-app remote icon or the TV Remote Quick Settings Tile. The Google Play Moves & TV app, however, only offers the Quick Settings Tile.

Pairing with the in-app remote icon is a fairly straightforward process:

Tap on the icon to open the remote interface



Select your Android TV from the drop-down menu at the top



Enter the six-digit code displayed on your TV.

The remote should start working immediately after you enter the code. If you don’t see your TV on the list, make sure your phone and TV are on the same Wi-Fi network.

If you have the Google Play Moves & TV app, you’ll first need to set up the new TV Remote Quick Settings tile. To do so:

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen to open Quick Settings



Tap on the Edit button

On the following screen, scroll down to locate the TV Remote tile. If you don’t see the tile, update to the latest version of the Google Play Moves & TV app.



Tap and hold on the tile and drag it above “Hold and drag to add tiles”

Once you have the TV Remote tile in Quick Settings, tap on it to open the remote interface



Follow the steps mentioned above to pair your TV.

You should now be able to use the new Google TV remote with your Android TV. Although Google says it will roll out the new remote to other regions in the coming weeks, we can confirm that this method works outside the US.

If you’re based outside the US, and you’re able to pair your Android TV with the Google TV remote by following the steps outlined above, make sure to drop a comment with your region to help out fellow Android TV users.