Key Takeaways Palestinians abroad face account closures as Microsoft blocks Skype calls.

Users are stranded as attempt to resolve the issue with Microsoft.

Microsoft cites suspected fraud as the reason for blocking accounts.

With technology companies having such huge stakes in our lives, real-world politics can sometimes have huge ramifications on the online services people can use. As it turns out, the conflict between Israel and Gaza has left some people locked out of their accounts after Microsoft has taken action against them for reasons unknown. Now, people are being left stranded without a means of contacting their families, and their efforts to clear things up with Microsoft have gone nowhere.

Related Vivo X100 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Ultra camera phones Samsung's S24 Ultra has a very capable camera system, but a new challenger has arrived with a flashy new sensor that Samsung helped build

Palestinians are being cut off from their families as Microsoft closes accounts

As reported by the BBC, Palestinians who live abroad want to contact their families back in Gaza. Unfortunately, the internet is of poor quality due to the conflict, and international calls can cost them a lot. As such, people have turned to Skype, a service that Microsoft acquired in 2011. Subscribers to Skype get far cheaper calls to Gaza, and it can also contact landlines and mobile phones, making it an ideal choice for touching base in a country with an unstable internet connection.

However, Palestinians are finding that Microsoft is closing their accounts when they begin making calls. And because they used their Microsoft account to make the calls, they've also been locked out of all Microsoft-based products that require one. One user had been using Microsoft's services for 15 years, but as soon as they tried to contact their family in Gaza, Microsoft closed their account. Trying to contact Microsoft about the issue hasn't worked for those affected, who believe that they've been flagged as potential members of the Hamas group.

In a statement about the issue, Microsoft only stated the following:

"Blocking in Skype can occur in response to suspected fraudulent activity."

Whether or not Microsoft will work with those affected to re-establish contact back home is yet to be seen.