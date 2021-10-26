Palm returns from the dead to release the TWS Palm Buds Pro

Back in 2018, the Palm brand made a comeback with a tiny Android phone. The phone featured a 3.3-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an 800mAh battery. It ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and required another phone to work. A year later, Palm updated the phone and made it a standalone device, meaning that users no longer needed an actual smartphone to use it. While the tiny smartphone piqued our interest, it wasn’t a big hit among consumers. Now the company has revealed the Palm Buds Pro, a pair of TWS earphones, after teasing them a couple of weeks back.

While it’s funny to see Palm return with a pair of earphones after not releasing anything for a number of years, these are packed with an impressive amount of features. They feature active noise canceling, 10mm drivers, passthrough “Ambient Mode”, and voice assistant support between both Siri and Google. The company says you can get up to six hours of playback with ANC switched off, and they can charge three times through the included case. There are also touch controls on the side and they support both AAC and SBC. Finally, the earphones are IPX4 rated.

For the price, these are admittedly a pretty impressive pair of true wireless earphones. Palm is selling these earphones for $129, though if you are pre-ordering, you can save $30 and get them for just $99. The company has opened up pre-orders in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and the estimated shipping date is November 9th. If you’re interested in picking these up, you can grab them on Palm’s website.