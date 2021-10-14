After a long break, Palm is making another comeback with new TWS earbuds

Back in 2018, the Palm brand made a comeback with a tiny Android phone. The phone featured a 3.3-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an 800mAh battery. It ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and required another phone to work. A year later, Palm updated the phone and made it a standalone device, meaning that users no longer needed an actual smartphone to use it. While the tiny smartphone piqued our interest, it wasn’t a big hit among consumers. Since then, the brand hasn’t launched any new hardware. But that’s about to change soon.

Palm recently shared a teaser on Twitter (via 9to5Google) stating: “Get ready #PalCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you.” An image included in the teaser suggests that the brand is gearing up to launch a pair of TWS earbuds. Although Palm hasn’t shared any information about its upcoming earbuds, the image indicates that the earbuds will have an in-ear design with a short stem.

Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you. pic.twitter.com/hTudi0tDsu — Palm (@palm) October 12, 2021

For the unaware, the Palm brand is currently owned and operated by Chinese smartphone maker TCL. Therefore, we speculate that the upcoming earbuds could just be a pair of rebranded TCL MoveAudio earbuds. The earbuds shown in the teaser image attached above do look a lot like the MoveAudio S600 earbuds, which are currently available for purchase in Europe. However, we can’t be sure if they’re the same pair until Palm officially unveils its earbuds later this month.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Palm earbuds? Do you think the nostalgia factor alone would help Palm’s earbuds taste success? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.