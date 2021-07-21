Panasonic has a new fully rugged, modular Windows tablet

Today, Panasonic announced the TOUGHBOOK G2, its latest Windows 10 convertible. Made for the most extreme conditions, the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 is fully rugged, but it’s also modular. You can think of it like a Surface Book with its detachable form factor, but it does a whole lot more. Indeed, with TOUGHBOOKs, they just seem to do everything.

They come with 4G LTE connectivity with band 14 FirstNet and band 48, the screen brightness goes up to a thousand nits and gets down to two nits, there’s a built-in pen, and more. The screen can be handled with gloves, in the rain, and in different conditions. All of this is because this has to be able to be used in any condition and under any use case. TOUGHBOOKs are used by law enforcement, the military, and more. If you’re in a dark environment in some war zone, you might not want to be seen, so the screen can go down to two nits, and you can use night vision. Every single feature has a purpose.

One of the key features of the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 is that it has expansion packs, or xPAKs. This creates a modular design with three bays that can house an xPAK. One allows you to add a secondary SSD, and others allow you to add things like a barcode reader, a thermal camera, HF-RFID, and more. There are 36 different xPAK combinations, and they’re field-replaceable. Naturally, the battery is hot-swappable too, meaning that you can change out the battery without having to shut down the device.

“The TOUGHBOOK team continues to innovate and lead the rugged industry with a relentless focus on providing world-class hardware, software, professional services and turn-key solutions for our enterprise, mission-critical channel partners and customers,” said Craig Jackowski, Group Manager, Product Management at Panasonic. “The new TOUGHBOOK G2 delivers next level versatility for enterprise mobile computing, with vertical solution-based customization combined with enhanced technology features such as increased performance and storage capabilities, wireless enhancements and backwards compatibility, to make the TOUGHBOOK G2 a trusted tool for enterprise workers in the harshest working environments.”

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 comes with a 10.1-inch screen, along with either a Core i5-10310U or Core i7-10810U processor, so they’re still 10th-gen. The base model comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, although they can be upgraded to 32GB and 1TB, respectively. It comes with 88dB speakers too; again, this is all about operating in any environment.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 starts at $2,999, and you can find out more about it here.