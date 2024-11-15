When you think about Panasonic laptops, you probably imagine the Toughbook, the ruggedized range of briefcases that just happens to have a capable notebook inside. But in Japan, Panasonic's Let's Note range is among the best business laptops, vying for office desks with the likes of Dynabook or NEC LaVie. The Let's Note FV4 is a 14-inch lightweight laptop with a productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio screen, and powerful hardware inside. Powered by an Intel i7-1470P processor with vPro, it has an OPAL SSD and a host of security features that enterprise IT departments will love to see. It's also got a healthy selection of ports, including things like VGA that most thin-and-light laptops have left behind.

But it's not all about the hardware specifications when talking about business devices. Often, when purchasing departments are picking the best laptop for their users, things like customization of security features, pre-sales engineering support, and deployment services can carry more weight. The Let's Note FV4 is also a secured-core PC with TAA compliance, so it meets the procurement requirements necessary for U.S. government use. That alone makes it a viable alternative for some office workers, but perhaps it isn't enough to sway those who don't need the extra certification or security features.

About this review: Panasonic provided us with a Let's Note FV4 laptop for this review. It had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Good for government types Panasonic Let's Note FV4 7 / 10 The Panasonic Let's Note FV4 is the first time this range has come to the U.S. It features an Intel Core i7-1370P processor with vPro and a whole host of security-compliant features, so it's clearly aimed at government procurement offices. With a 3:2 screen ratio, it's good at productivity tasks, but it's relatively expensive compared to the rest of the market. Pros Plenty of ports, including HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet

Lightweight

3:2 aspect ratio creen is great for productivity tasks

User-removable battery with long battery life Cons Performance could be better

No storage options above 512GB

No OLED option

Expensive $2499 at Panasonic

Price, availability, and specs

The security features drive the cost up and out of the range of most users

The Panasonic Let's Note FV4 was released in the U.S. market on September 26, 2024. To keep things simple, it has one configuration, with an Intel i7-1370P vPro processor, 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 512GB OPAL SSD, with an MSRP of $2,499. This is on the high side even among business laptops for the specifications here, even accounting for the removable battery and additional useful I/O ports.

It's worth noting that Panasonic has a host of professional services and deployment packages for this laptop, including customizing the BIOS with client logos or additional security features, preinstalling customized software packages unique to your organization, and other services that require talking to sales and buying in bulk.

Panasonic Let's Note FV4 CPU Intel Core i7-1370P with vPro (Up to 5.20 GHz max boost clocks, 24MB Intel Smart Cache, 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, 20 threads) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display type 14” diagonal, 2K (2160 x 1440), 3:2 ratio, IPS, 350 nits RAM 32GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB OPAL SSD Battery 55.28 Wh, user-replaceable Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery), 3 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, SD Card reader, HDMI, VGA, 1GbE Ethernet, headphone/microphone combo Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 2MP with array mic and IR for Windows Hello support Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.1 (W) x 9.2 (L) x 0.7 (H) in Weight 2.4 lbs Speakers Stereo Colors Silver Pen compatibility No Price 2,499 Expand

What I liked about the Panasonic Let's Note FV4

Its retro feel warms my cold, dark heart

Close

The Panasonic Let's Note FV4 is clad in a magnesium-alloy shell, as are most laptops in this class. However, thanks to its 3:2 aspect ratio screen and relatively square design, it has a very retro feel, like it walked out of a Lo-Fi radio station or a 90s anime. In a world where most laptops are cookie-cutter clones, that's no bad thing. It comes in one color, a kind of muted silver, but again, that's fine, as you don't want to stand out in a government office with a flashy laptop. What you will like is the 2.4-pound weight, which makes this one of the lighter laptops I've used for some time.

That low weight doesn't mean you lose out on connectivity, with one of the most packed port selections I've seen. There are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, an audio jack, a full-sized HDMI port, an SD card reader, a gigabit Ethernet port, and a relic–a VGA port for projectors and older monitors. There's also a barrel-style jack for DC power, and you'll want to keep hold of your charger because you can't use the Thunderbolt ports to charge. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, rounding out the impressive connectivity options.

It does have larger bezels than you might be used to on laptops designed for the Western market, but that means no weird cutouts for the webcam and IR camera for Windows Hello, and there are useful (but ugly) rubber stoppers on the top corners to keep the display off of the keyboard when closed. Honestly, I forgot they were there after a while, and after destroying the coating on several MacBooks because of the screen touching the keyboard, this is the thoughtful touch that business users might appreciate.

The Let's Note FV4 is also a secured-core PC with TAA compliance, so it meets the procurement requirements necessary for U.S. government use

I miss the days when the market was full of productivity-focused laptops, before laptop manufacturers forced the 16:9 aspect ratio on us whether we liked it or not. It isn't useful for office work, as you can't keep many lines of your spreadsheet or other documents in view. On the 3:2 aspect ratio screen of the Let's Note FV4, I can read much more of each thing I'm working on, and the outer scrollbar on the circular touchpad means I can scroll accurately and easily.

Panasonic Let's Note FV4 HP OmniBook Ultra AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Core Ultra 7 256V HP OmniBook X Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 PCMark 10 (AC / battery best perf / battery balanced) 5,478 / 5,377 / 4,086 7,723 / 6,697 / 5,962 6,724 / 6,720 / 5,552 N/A Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,464 / 10, 718 2,842 / 15,030 2,735 / 11,064 2,392 / 13,266 Cinebench 2024 (single / multi) 100 / 406 114 / 965 121 / 532 101 / 826 3DMark (Time Spy / Wild Life / Wild Life Extreme / Night Raid) 1,580 / 11,795 / 3,401 / 15,116 3,863 / 22,134 / 6,618 / 32,476 4,160 / 27,546 / 7,235 / 31,244 1,792 / 16,067 / 5,941 / 24,654 CrossMark (Overall) 1,737 1,825 1,843 1,007

If you need AI PC performance, the Let's Note FV4 isn't for you. Then again, with the security features and TAA certification, it's not that likely the users of this laptop will care about using AI features if, in fact, their workplace even allows for it. But it is capable enough for desktop tasks, with similar benchmarks to the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4), which had an Intel i7-1365U when we tested it.

Don't let the benchmark scores above that compare the Let's Note FV4 to this generation of Intel Core Ultra (Gen 2), Ryzen AI, and Snapdragon X Elite processors put you off. It handled every productivity task during my everyday workload, which often includes dozens of browser tabs, a photo editor, and messaging apps like Slack and Discord all open at the same time, while staying fairly quiet. The fan noise is a softer pitch than many laptops, as well, which is a nice relief.

Battery life is one of the best features here. It scored high in our rundown test when playing a locally stored 1080p video file (Blender's Tears of Steel) on repeat, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off and screen brightness at 30%, getting close to 17 hours of runtime. That's awesome, and even with an internet connection, I could comfortably handle my workday without having to plug back in until later in the day.

The quirky touchpad is a joy to use