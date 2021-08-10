Panasonic unveils its new semi-rugged, modular TOUGHBOOK 55 with Tiger Lake processors

Today, Panasonic is introducing its refreshed TOUGHBOOK 55 laptop. If you’re unfamiliar with the TOUGHBOOK 55, it’s a semi-rugged, modular Windows 10 laptop that really seems to do it all.

If you’re already familiar with it, then you’re probably wondering what’s new. For one thing, it comes with Intel’s 11th-generation CPUs, and that’s actually a first for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK laptops. For a while now, it’s been using 10th-gen ‘Comet Lake’ processors. Tiger Lake brings big performance gains with it, and that comes in the integrated graphics department as well, with Iris Xe. It also comes with support for faster memory, so the RAM, which starts at 16GB, is now 3200MHz.

Also new is that the USB Type-C port now uses Thunderbolt 4. That means that it supports 40Gbps data transfer speeds, and it can handle things like an external GPU or dual 4K monitors. Also, the USB Type-A port is now USB 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps speeds.

Basically, the TOUGHBOOK 55 is a 14-inch Windows laptop that has modular expansion. You can plug in additional storage, or even add on some extra GPU power. Once again, it has 4G LTE support, and this model is the first semi-rugged PC to support dual SIM, with one of them being eSIM. It’s also the first to support Band 48 Private LTE.

The product is IP53 rated and MIL-STD-810H certified, so it’s tough. It has a 1,000-nit touchscreen, meant to handle all conditions. The lowest the brightness gets is two nits, which is what you’d need for night vision. Indeed, with the display at two nits, you wouldn’t even be able to tell it’s on, but that’s the point.

“For the last 25 years we have listened to the evolving needs of our customers and have prioritized the development of solutions that deliver on the needs of mission critical mobile workers,” said Magnus McDermid, Sr. Vice-President, Mobility Business Unit, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “With the latest TOUGHBOOK 55, we’ve evolved in lockstep as our customers’ needs change,

providing increased modularity, reliability and flexibility to vertical workers operating in unpredictable environments.”

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 is available for purchase now through the sales channels. You can check out the company’s website for more information.