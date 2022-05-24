Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK 40 is a modular Windows laptop that’s still IP66

If you’re in the market for a rugged laptop, then you probably already know that Panasonic TOUGHBOOK is the leading brand, essentially setting the standard for the market. Today, the company is introducing the TOUGHBOOK 40, a new fully rugged Windows laptop.

Unlike the TOUGHBOOK 55, the 14-inch semi-rugged laptop that Panasonic offers, the TOUGHBOOK 40 is IP66 rated. It’s also tested against longer drops, and a whole bunch of other things that make it fully-rugged. Indeed, the product is designed to handle environments that are as extreme as it gets. This might be mounted in a law enforcement vehicle, or it could be used by a soldier in a battlefield.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Also interesting is that while reaching that rating, the product didn’t lose any modularity. There’s still a variety of xPAKs that you can use, such as a DVD reader, a fingerprint sensor, a smart card reader, and more. There are a total of eight modular areas that you can use on the device.

“The TOUGHBOOK team is laser-focused on supporting the mission-critical jobs of our customers who work in the most extreme environments, and the new TOUGHBOOK 40 provides them with the perfect balance of performance, modularity, durability and innovation,” said Craig Jackowski, GM of Product Management at Panasonic Connect North America. “This is our most rugged TOUGHBOOK laptop ever and it was designed and engineered uniquely for customers across the enterprise, public sector and federal agencies, leveraging their direct feedback and experience to provide a world-class solution combining hardware, software, accessories and professional services. With up to eight user-replaceable and upgradeable areas, The TOUGHBOOK 40 combines power, ruggedness and flexibility to elevate the customer experience now and into the future.”

The display on the laptop is 14 inches with a 1080p resolution, and it has 1,200-nit brightness. At its lowest, it goes down to one nit. That low brightness is another example of something that exists for the kinds of use cases that this is for. For example, on a battlefield, you very much might not want a brightly lit screen, and the dimmer screen works with night vision.

The speakers go up to 95db, which is pretty loud. And again, that’s designed so you can hear it over sirens or literally whatever else might be going on around you. Aside from that, it has tetra array microphones, so it’s easier to cancel out noises from different sides. And from a video perspective, it actually has a 5MP webcam, so that will be high-quality as well.

While 4G LTE isn’t new to TOUGHBOOKs, this one has 5G, and it even supports mmWave, getting high-speed internet access from the field. Other specs include 11th-gen vPro processors, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, up to a 2TB NVMe SSD, and dual, hot-swappable batteries that can get you up to 36 hours of battery life.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 is coming in late spring, starting at $4,899.