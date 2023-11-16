Key Takeaways The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Mk3 is a semi-rugged laptop designed for mobile workers with new features like Intel 13th-gen processors and Wi-Fi 6E.

The 14-inch 1,000-nit touchscreen is a standout feature, allowing visibility in bright light and the ability to dim for discreet use.

The laptop comes with powerful speakers and AI noise reduction, providing a good audio experience. It also offers configuration options and modularity for added versatility.

Panasonic is announcing the next iteration of its semi-rugged, modular laptop that's designed for mobile workers today. The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Mk3 now comes with Intel 13th-gen processors, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and AI noise reduction features.

Coming standard is the 14-inch 1,000-nit touchscreen, something that's a staple to TOUGHBOOK products. Given that these products can be anywhere from inside of a police car to the middle of a warzone, the screen needs to get as bright as possible so as to see it in bright light, and it also needs to get as dim as possible so as not to be detectable to people nearby, while still allowing it to be picked up with night vision.

Speaking of those extreme types of environments, they can be loud too. The TOUGHBOOK 55 comes with 92dB speakers to compensate for that. There are dual microphones with AI noise reduction, although Panasonic says that the overall experience isn't any different from the quad-microphone setup of previous models.

And then there are the 13th-generation Intel processors, a big boost from the 11th-gen chips in the Mk2 model. It comes with an option of a 15W Core i5 or a 28W Core i7, allowing the organizations that deploy these the configuration options necessary to choose the amount of power that they need. However, while the 15W chip should get you more battery life, the TOUGHBOOK 55 does still have an optional second battery, which is hot swappable.

Finally, one of the key value propositions of the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 is that it's modular. There are seven bays for its xPAKs, and in February, there will be a new USB-C and USB-A xPAK, which naturally will allow workers to attach more peripherals.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Mk3 is available for purchase today with a Core i7-1370P. The model with a Core i5-1345U is coming in February.