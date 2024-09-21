Take 25% off Parallels Desktop Save 25% on Parallels Desktop Pro and Parallels Desktop for Business Parallels Desktop is the software to use if you want to run virtual machines on your Mac. That means you can run Windows, Linux, and other macOS instances in one place. See at Parallels

As we get new product launches from Apple this week, it also means new software from the Cupertino giant as well. And while the latest version of macOS doesn't pack Apple Intelligence quite yet, folks who are curious can install the latest public beta if they want to take an early look at what's to come next month.

Now, for most Mac users, macOS is most likely going to be all that you need, but there are some people that require Windows too. And whether it's for one piece of software that isn't available on Mac, or something just work related — this can be a little bit of an issue if you don't know how to navigate it.

A seamless way to use both macOS and Windows

While older Intel Macs offer Boot Camp, newer Mac products running Apple Silicon no longer have this option. Of course, that doesn't mean you're out of luck, because there are great software alternatives like Parallels that can really make it simple to install Windows on a current Mac desktop or laptop.

Now, what are some of the benefits and features of Parallels you're asking? Well, it's a powerful piece of software that's easy to install and setup that provides a seamless experience between macOS and Windows. You no longer have to switch from one OS to another, and can use both at the same time to gain access to all the apps you need.

Best of all, it's optimized for macOS 15, and is authorized for use by Microsoft. And for those that need a little more power, Parallels Pro and Business editions are the perfect options, with both versions providing support to "develop, automate, test, and debug software in Windows, Linux and macOS."

The Business version takes things a bit further with the ability to "automate CI/CD workflows," along with the "ability to create sublicense keys, multiple administrators", and so much more. Perhaps the real kicker here is that the Pro version is currently even cheaper than the standard version thanks to a special discount that knocks 25% off for a limited time. You can also grab the Business version as well for 25% off. Just get it while you can because these deals are only around for the next few days.