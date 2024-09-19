Key Takeaways Parallels plans to run Apple Intelligence on Windows 11 virtual machines to provide users access to Apple's AI-powered Writing Tools.

Users can leverage Parallels Desktop 20 to run Apple Intelligence on Windows once macOS Sequoia 15.1 is released.

Parallels Desktop optimizes v20 for macOS Sequoia, streamlining the experience with new ease-of-use features

As the fight for the best AI assistant heats up, we're seeing the big companies bringing out their own LLMs to combat the rest. However, this does mean that using each company's AI model is pretty much restricted to when you're using their software or services. Fortunately, Parallels Desktop aims to change that by allowing users to run Apple Intelligence on Windows 11 through the means of virtual machines on Mac.

Parallels reveals plans to bring Apple Intelligence to Windows 11

As revealed in an emailed press release, Parallels is planning to help users run Apple Intelligence on a Windows 11 virtual machine. It's not quite ready yet - the company states that macOS Sequoia 15.1 has to be released first - but they're pretty optimistic about it:

Looking ahead, when macOS Sequoia 15.1 is released - Parallels will bring Apple Intelligence to Windows! For that we’re going to release another update soon that will be able to leverage Apple’s AI powered Writing Tools on Windows to Parallels Desktop 20 users. We’re excited to share more on that front when the update is live.

The v20 update also introduces some lovely ease-of-use features for long-time Parallels Desktop fans. The app is now "fully optimized for macOS Sequoia," and will let you log into your virtual machine using your Apple ID. Parallels also took the time to remind everyone that its Desktop apps are the only third-party apps recognized by Microsoft as a means of running Windows 11 on macOS.

If you've never given Parallels Desktop a spin before, now is a great time to jump in. Our macOS enthusiast Brady Snyder praised Parallels Desktop 19 in his review, giving it a coveted 9/10 score and calling the process of running Windows and macOS apps together "seamless." Here's hoping he has more nice things to say when he gives v20 a spin.