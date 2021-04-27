Parallels Desktop on Chrome OS now supports AMD Ryzen processors

Six months ago, Parallels and Google partnered up to bring Parallels Desktop to Chrome OS devices. But while you were able to run Windows in virtualization, the hardware that it ran on was limited. That’s being expanded today.

Parallels announced today that it’s adding support for AMD Ryzen processors. Specifically, those processors include the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 from the new Ryzen 3000C series. The company is no longer branding it as being for enterprise, since it’s aiming at education and healthcare as well.

“With Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS, we make it simple for enterprises and education organizations to securely run fully featured Windows applications on powerful new Chrome Enterprise devices, both online and offline,” said Christa Quarles, Chief Executive Officer of Corel. “We want you to be able to get the job done, no matter where you are and what device you are using. This is why we also made Parallels Remote Application Server so simple that organizations of any size can deploy virtual Windows desktops and full-featured Windows apps to any device in as little as one day. This includes older Chromebooks, Macs, PCs, iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, or any HTML5 web browser, so that workers and students, regardless of location, can use devices they already have in order to be productive.”

Now, the minimum requirements are an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 and higher, 8GB of RAM or more, and at least 128GB of storage. The recommended requirements are double the RAM and storage.

Parallels announced a series of new Chromebooks and Chromeboxes that are now supported, which include a mix of Intel and AMD processors. Here’s the full list with the new ones marked with an asterisk:

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook, Intel

HP Pro c640 Chromebook, Intel

*HP Pro c645 Chromebook, AMD

HP Chromebox G3, Intel

*Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook, AMD

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook, Intel

Google Pixelbook, Intel

Google Pixelbook Go, Intel

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Intel

Acer Chromebook Spin 13, Intel

*Acer Chromebook Spin 514, AMD

*Acer Chromebook 714, Intel

*Acer Chromebook 715, Intel

*Acer Chromebox CXI4, Intel

*Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook, Intel

*Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook, Intel

*Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook, Intel

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA, Intel

*ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5, Intel

*ASUS Fanless Chromebox, Intel

*ASUS Chromebox 4, Intel

Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS costs $69.99 per user per year, and you also need to secure your own Windows 10 image and license.