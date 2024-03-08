Key Takeaways Parallels Desktop update enhances game compatibility for Mac users, including Genshin Impact and Rise of Kingdoms.

Improved copy-paste feature between macOS and Windows streamlines workflow for users of Parallels Desktop app.

Users can benefit from Parallels Desktop for more than just gaming, with access to Windows apps not compatible with macOS.

If you're a gamer with a Mac, you'll know the struggles of seeing Windows get all the hottest new games while macOS is left on the wayside. However, you're in luck; Parallels Desktop is here to save the day. The app lets you run a virtualization of Windows so you can play your favorite games, and it has just received a new update that makes the app better than ever before.

Parallels Desktop for Mac version 19.3.0 is out now

As announced on the official Parallels website, the Desktop app has a new update that's ready to download. Parallels Desktop is a virtualization app that runs Windows within macOS, so you can play your favorite games without requiring a dual-boot system or a new gaming PC.

The update brings in some graphical fixes for Genshin Impact, Dark Souls 2, and Rise of Kingdoms. This helps elevate the games' status on the compatible Parallel Windows games list, which ranks games based on their compatibility with the app so gamers know which titles work best. The update also enhances the copy-paste feature that can bridge between macOS and Windows; now you can set it up so you can only copy from Windows to macOS, and vice versa.

Parallels Desktop is more than a gaming app

If this is the first time you've heard of Parallels Desktop, it's used in a lot more than just games. You can use it to install other kinds of Windows apps, such as productivity suites or essential apps that aren't compatible with macOS. You can get a 14-day free trial with Parallels Desktop, then subscribe for the full version at $100/year.