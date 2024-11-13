Key Takeaways Parallels RAS 20 allows users to run local and cloud apps side-by-side.

IT admins can deliver non-locally installed apps on Cloud PC with version 20.

Update provides the best of both worlds for users of Windows 365 Cloud PCs.

Cloud PCs can be useful in theory, but getting them set up to work with your workflow can be annoying. Fortunately, Parallels has been working hard on upgrading its RAS app to version 20, which introduces some great new features that combine the best of cloud PCs with using local apps.

Parallels RAS 20 releases with some great new features

Windows 365 cloud PCs are great in theory; you have a version of Windows you can access on any device, and your work "travels" with you. However, it can be really annoying when you want to access something on your local drive while also using your cloud PC at the same time. Fortuantely Parallels RAS 20 fixes this issue by letting you run both local and cloud apps "side-by-side."

Here's how it works: Parallels RAS 20 allows users to access both their local and cloud-based apps through the Parallels Client. When you want to use a local app while on your cloud device, you can boot it up through the client with minimal issues. The idea is that it allows people who use local apps to adopt cloud-based solutions without worrying about having to swap between the two all the time.

The new update also saves IT admins a lot of headaches when managing the two:

IT admins can now deliver applications that are not locally installed on the Cloud PC for the “best of both worlds”. This improvement is ideal for Cloud PC users when Windows 365 is used as the primary desktop and business applications that are not locally installed on Cloud PC are delivered using Parallels RAS.

If you'd like to check out everything introduced with this update, check out the Parallels RAS 20 page for more information. And if this is the first time you've heard of Parallels, be sure to check out all the cool things you can do with Parallels Desktop 20, the sister app.