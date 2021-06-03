Paramount+ introduces a new cheaper streaming plan

Paramount+, formerly known as CBS All Access, is replacing its current “Limited Commercials” plan with a new cheaper one. Earlier in February, ViacomCBS, the parent company of Paramount+, said that they would add a cheaper option in June. And the company is finally making good on its promise.

As spotted by Android Police, Paramount+’s FAQ page has been updated to mention that starting June 7, the old $6 plan will be phased out to make way for the new Essential plan. The new plan will cost $5 per month or $50 for a year. One downside of the new Essential Plan is that it no longer gives you access to your local CBS station, which is included in the current plan. You’ll continue to have access to NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League via separate live feeds, though. If you would like to have access to live channels, you can subscribe to the Limited Commercial before June 7 — you’ll stay on it as long as you don’t cancel your subscription.

Here’s what you get in the new Essential Plan:

Stream with limited commercial interruptions

Watch 30,000+ episodes, movies & originals on demand

Stream NFL on CBS and Champions League live

Get 24/7 national news with CBSN

NO LOCAL, LIVE CBS CHANNEL

For an ad-free experience, access to local and live CBS channels, and the ability to download shows for offline watching, you can always go for the “Commercial Free” plan, which is priced at $10/month. Here’s what the top-tier plan has to offer:

Stream with no ads (except live TV & a few shows)

Watch 30,000+ episodes, movies & originals on demand

Stream NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, and additional top soccer leagues, plus even MORE sports like PGA golf and NCAA basketball

Get 24/7 local and national news with CBSN and CBS live

Download your shows to watch offline, anytime

INCLUDES YOUR LOCAL, LIVE CBS CHANNEL

Launched in March as a rebranded version of CBS All Access, Paramount+ is home to Star Trek: Discovery, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV. It’s a relatively niche streaming service, having around 8 million subscribers. The service is currently available in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia (as 10 All Access), Poland (as Paramount Play), and select Nordic and Middle East countries.