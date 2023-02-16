Following other streaming services, Paramount+ is also increasing its plan prices, which will take place towards the end of the year.

It looks like another video streaming service is raising its prices, with Paramount+ following in the footsteps of its competitors, set to introduce price increases towards the end of the year. Around the same time, the company also plans to merge its Showtime streaming service with Paramount+, giving users a blend of shows that also includes original content.

Paramount+ announced that it had managed to add 9.9 million subscribers to its service in Q4, bringing its total to 56 million subscribers. While this total number might pale in comparison to Netflix, which has over 200 million globally, it's still a massive number that now puts it ahead of The Walt Disney Company's Hulu. As mentioned before, Paramount+ does intend to merge its platform with Showtime later in the year, with hopes of debuting "Paramount+ with Showtime" sometime in Q3 2023.

With the merge, prices will be increased, with Paramount+ with Showtime's Premium tier costing $11.99 per month, which will be up from current price of $9.99. The Essential tier will also be increasing $1 to $5.99 per month. The Premium tier will feature all the great content from Paramount+ with the addition of shows from Showtime. The Essential tier will not feature any content from Showtime and will only allow users access to content from Paramount+. This move will hopefully allow it to better compete with services like Disney Plus and the upcoming service from Warner Bros. Discovery called "Max."

Although video streaming services used to be an affordable alternative when it came to entertainment, prices have slowly crept up over the past few years, as competition has run high and content has become more costly to produce. While not nearly as expensive as traditional cable or satellite services, it can end up costing quite a bit, especially if you're someone that subscribes to multiple streaming services.

Source: TechCrunch