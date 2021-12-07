Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha is now available for more devices

The Paranoid Android team recently released Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The latest version of the custom ROM is based on Android 12, and it packs most of the new features Google introduced in the latest OS upgrade. In addition, the release includes new wallpapers from Hampus Olsson, some UI improvements to enhance user experience, and more. If you’ve been waiting to try out the latest Paranoid Android release on your device, you’re in luck. The team has now released builds for a few more devices, including the latest OnePlus flagship, Xiaomi Mi 10, and more.

According to recent posts on our forums, Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, and the POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro. If you have any of these devices, you can head over to the respective forum thread (linked below) and download the custom ROM.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha:

To install the ROM, place the fastboot zip file in the root folder on your phone, reboot to the bootloader, and flash the fastboot zip file with “fastboot update aospa-*-image.zip”. Once that’s done, reboot to recovery, wipe user data, and you’re good to go.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7T Pro || OnePlus 9 Pro || Xiaomi Mi 10 || POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro

Note that since it’s an alpha release, you might encounter some unexpected issues. Each corresponding thread includes some information about known device-specific issues, so make sure you check those out before installing the ROM.

If your device is not on the list but you want to try an Android 12 custom ROM anyway, make sure you check out our comprehensive list of Android 12 custom ROMs available on our forums.