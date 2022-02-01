Paranoid Android releases Android 12 builds for POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi 8 and more

One of the best things about Android is that if you don’t like the pre-installed software on your phone, you can always flash a custom ROM to spice things up. While LineageOS is the most popular option, there are plenty of amazing custom ROMs out there. One of them is Paranoid Android which was updated to Android 12 in November last year. Since then the Paranoid Android team has released Android 12-based Sapphire Alpha builds to a number of popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, POCO X3, Mi 10T, and more. And the team isn’t stopping there as it’s now bringing Android 12 to a few more phones.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha builds based on Android 12 are now available for the POCO F1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, and Remi Note 7 Pro.

If you’re interested in trying out the ROM, you can find the ROM zip and step-by-step installation instructions at the respective forum thread linked below. Since this is an initial release, the overall software experience may be a little rough around the edges, with broken things and missing features part of the game. Make sure you take time to read through the entire thread posted by your device maintainer before proceeding to install the ROM.

In related news, the Paranoid Android team has released Sapphire Alpha 2 builds for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. The latest version fixes many known issues and further refines the overall software experience.

fod should be completely fine now

rom and kernel are now compiled with sdclang instead of aosp clang

flashing custom kernels should work now (though still unsupported)

better auto brightness behavior

