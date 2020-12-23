Paranoid Android releases new Android 11 alphas for the OnePlus 8 series

The team behind the Paranoid Android custom ROM released the final Android 10-based Quartz 5 build earlier this year in September. Alongside the release, the team announced that it had started working on the Android 11-based builds, called Paranoid Android Ruby. A couple of months after this announcement, the team released the first Android 11-based alpha builds for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. And now, the team is rolling out Paranoid Android Ruby Alpha 2 for the two devices.

Paranoid Android Ruby Alpha 2 is now available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro! Download it from @xdadevelopershttps://t.co/htSb5Iafok#stayparanoid pic.twitter.com/IApuNGLlo9 — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) December 22, 2020

The latest alpha build comes with several new wallpapers designed in collaboration with Hampus Olsson. These new wallpapers can be found within the included Abstruct app. The build also comes with a few other UI changes that are expected to enhance the overall user experience.

Download Paranoid Android Ruby Alpha 2 for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Before you go ahead and flash Paranoid Android Ruby Alpha 2, do note that it’s still far from being a daily driver and you might face certain bugs while using it on your device. Much like the previous release, the latest build has some FOD related bugs and it may also have other minor issues. In case you wish to try it out anyway, you can download it from the forum thread linked above.

Paranoid Android uses the Code Aurora Forum (CAF) Android base as the foundation for building the ROM. The existence of CAF is one of the many reasons why Android smartphones using Qualcomm SoCs are so popular with the aftermarket development community. While the GPLv2 license does mandate that vendors release their kernel sources, that isn’t always enough for creating custom ROMs based on AOSP. This is not required for chipset vendors, but Qualcomm often provides the public part of their chipset specific code for HALs, framework branches, and more which is a great benefit for third-party developers.