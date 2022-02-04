Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 based on Android 12 is here for Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Paranoid Android is one of the most popular custom ROMs out there. It’s based on the CAF (Code Aurora Forum) Android base and incorporates the latest performance and battery optimizations for Qualcomm chipsets. The Paranoid Android team kicked off their Android 12 mission in November last year and since then they have rolled out the latest version of Android to a bunch of popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, Mi 10T, POCO X3, and more. Now the team has just released Sapphire Alpha 2 builds for some Xiaomi Mi 10 series phones.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 builds based on Android 12 are now available for the Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. The new version fixes tons of bugs and issues that were present in the initial build, providing a more refined and stable software experience.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro! Download it from @xdadevelopers https://t.co/AlbBFpyUvs#stayparanoid — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) February 2, 2022

You can download the latest update from the links below. Those running the Alpha 1 build can just sideload the OTA in recovery. New users will have to perform a clean flash by wiping user data. Make sure to take a full backup of your data beforehand.

Downloads:

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 for the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro includes the following changes: