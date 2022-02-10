Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 released for the Xiaomi POCO X3 / X3 NFC

After releasing fresh builds of Paranoid Android based on Android 12 for the Xiaomi Mi 10 series last week, the Paranoid Android team is back again with a new announcement. The team has just released the Saphhire Alpha 2 build for the Xiaomi POCO X3 and POCO X3 NFC.

The first build of Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha was released for the POCO X3 and POCO X3 NFC last month. However, there were quite a few issues and bugs in the initial version. Many of these bugs are now being addressed with the release of Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2.

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 is now available for the Xiaomi Poco X3/X3 NFC! Download it from @xdadevelopershttps://t.co/39QcBtu65B#stayparanoid — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) February 8, 2022

The latest version notably fixes the scrolling lag issue in apps like Twitter, yellow tint in the Google Photos app, a bug with banking apps, and adds updated system and vendor blobs.

Follow the linked thread below to download the latest build. You can sideload the OTA in recovery if you’re already running the Sapphire Alpha 1 build. New users, however, will have to perform a clean flash — which involves wiping user data. Make sure to take a full backup of your data beforehand. Note that the POCO X3 and POCO X3 NFC share a common build as they’re essentially the same phones.

Download Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 for the POCO X3 / X3 NFC

Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha 2 for the POCO X3/X3 NFC brings the following changes: